Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $497.80

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 497.80 ($6.71) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.31). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 23.78 ($0.32), with a volume of 8,515 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of £480.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 497.80.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

