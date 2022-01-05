Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.89

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.89 and last traded at $94.97, with a volume of 322003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIMO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,762,123 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,952,000 after purchasing an additional 436,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 292,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

