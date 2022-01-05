Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $135.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

