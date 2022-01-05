Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $236,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 576.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 58,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,652 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WOW opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,100 shares of company stock worth $1,142,400. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.