Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

NYSE VMC opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.08.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

