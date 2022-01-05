Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,917 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361.

Snap stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. lowered their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

