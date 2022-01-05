Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Shares Down 1.4%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)’s share price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 52,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 28,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

