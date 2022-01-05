SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ SBEA opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBEA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,941,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $4,838,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $1,994,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.