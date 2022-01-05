Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
SMPL stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 96,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,385. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
