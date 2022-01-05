Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

SMPL stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.90. 96,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,385. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,888,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,208,000 after buying an additional 71,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,648,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,860,000 after buying an additional 46,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,009,000 after buying an additional 51,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

