Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 7,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

