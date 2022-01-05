Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINO opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 153.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 1st quarter worth about $919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

