Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINO opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 153.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

