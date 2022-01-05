Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SINO opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.
Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 153.94%.
About Sino-Global Shipping America
Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.
