Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a growth of 1,345.4% from the November 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SYTA stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.