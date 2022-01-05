Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.24

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $138,742.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00070395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.68 or 0.08041713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00076304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,606.49 or 0.99915218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.