Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the November 30th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,900.0 days.

SWDHF stock remained flat at $$0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Skyworth Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Get Skyworth Group alerts:

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.