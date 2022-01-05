Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the November 30th total of 544,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,900.0 days.
SWDHF stock remained flat at $$0.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Skyworth Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
