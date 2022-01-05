SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

