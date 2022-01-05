SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $34.14

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $34.99. SM Energy shares last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 27,996 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SM Energy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

