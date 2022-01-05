SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Europe raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. The company traded as high as $74.25 and last traded at $70.86, with a volume of 1550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

