SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down to $72.72

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.72, but opened at $69.42. SMART Global shares last traded at $63.74, with a volume of 18,644 shares trading hands.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get SMART Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.