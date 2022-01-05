Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.53. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 52,455 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

