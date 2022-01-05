Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,158,014. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 250.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

