Snowball (SNOB) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $53,058.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00064308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.16 or 0.08192195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.41 or 1.00285464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,413,934 coins and its circulating supply is 6,501,181 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

