SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SOBR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 10,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.