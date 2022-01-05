Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2021 – Soleno Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. "

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,725. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

