Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

IBDN stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28.

