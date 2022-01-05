Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

