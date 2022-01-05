Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

