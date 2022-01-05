Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,459 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4,492.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

