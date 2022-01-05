Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by MKM Partners

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the airline’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

LUV stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -893.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,677 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,049,000 after buying an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,463 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,365 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

