SparkPoint Fuel Trading Down 24.5% This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $531,508.88 and approximately $133,488.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.50 or 0.08048707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,198.62 or 0.99926141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007471 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

