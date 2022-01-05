Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DALXF traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. 16,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

DALXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

