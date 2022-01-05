SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 83.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,745 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

