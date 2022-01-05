SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.84

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.84 and last traded at $28.09, with a volume of 1495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

