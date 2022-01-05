Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

