Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.06.

SQ opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock worth $15,616,750 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

