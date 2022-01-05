Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 1,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The stock has a market cap of $80.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNG. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

