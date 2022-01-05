STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.85

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 818,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

