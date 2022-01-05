StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. StageZero Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

