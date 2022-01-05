Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Tops $12.49 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $12.49 million and approximately $23,000.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00290405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010406 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003478 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00111302 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,893,087 coins and its circulating supply is 123,354,050 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

