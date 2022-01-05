Standard Protocol (STND) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $281,979.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000847 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.93 or 0.08180921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.31 or 1.00045111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

