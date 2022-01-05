Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Maxim Group

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Maxim Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Stantec stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. 10,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

