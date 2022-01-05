Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$80.00 at Maxim Group

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Maxim Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
STN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.
Stantec stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. 10,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
