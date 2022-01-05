Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 54.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 227,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

