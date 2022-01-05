StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

About StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF)

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

