Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 549,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

