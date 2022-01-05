Stellar Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and $420.19 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00181709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00061825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00222779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00034805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00073016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.15 or 0.08177115 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,387 coins and its circulating supply is 24,751,036,114 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

