Stephen K. Brannan Sells 7,728 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KRTX stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.76. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.76. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.84 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

