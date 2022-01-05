Stifel Europe Cuts AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $4.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target decreased by Stifel Europe from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVROBIO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of AVRO opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

