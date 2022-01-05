STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of STM opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

