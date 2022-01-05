Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

SYBT stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

