StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of STNE opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in StoneCo by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after acquiring an additional 361,765 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 231.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after buying an additional 91,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,863.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

